High-Voltage Capacitor Market by Sample & End User – Global Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “High-Voltage Capacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global high-voltage capacitor market reached a value of US$ 1.93 Billion in 2020.A high-voltage (HV) capacitor represents a dual-terminal electrical component used for storing energy in electrical and electronic equipment. It is one of the essential components in power generation, transmission, distribution, high-voltage installations, etc. Some of the most common types of these capacitors available in the market include ceramic, polypropylene, glass dielectric, aluminum, etc. They offer excellent stability and power flow control, reliability, resilience, etc., and can segment the power system to improve the grid’s flexibility. As a result, HV capacitors find extensive applications across numerous industries, such as electronics, automotive, utility, chemical, etc.

The increasing energy requirements across the globe are primarily driving the growth of the HV capacitor market. They are mainly utilized for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, along with the transmission of extra-high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UHV) in commercial and residential complexes. Moreover, the growing awareness towards the high-temperature stability and insulation properties of these capacitors are augmenting the product sales across various sectors. Additionally, the growing penetration of electronics in the daily lives of consumers is resulting in the escalating production of mobile phones, multimedia players, smart televisions, etc. Furthermore, the development of innovative product variants with improved transmission capacities and the increasing power generation through renewable energy sources will continue to catalyze the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global high-voltage capacitor market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.



Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ABB

Alstom SA

API Capacitors Ltd.

Arteche Group

General Atomics

General Electric Company

Iris Power

Isofarad Kft

KONAR Group

Lifasa

Maxwell Technologies

RTDS Technologies Inc.

Siemens

TDK Corporation

Breakup by Dielectric:

Ceramic

Plastic Film

Tantalum

Aluminum Electrolytic

Mica

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

500-1000V

1001-7000V

7001-14000V

Above 14000V

Breakup by Application:

Power Generation

Power Transmission and Distribution

Drivers & Inverters

Motors

Others

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

