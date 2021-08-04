High-Voltage Capacitor Market by Sample & End User – Global Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “High-Voltage Capacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global high-voltage capacitor market reached a value of US$ 1.93 Billion in 2020.A high-voltage (HV) capacitor represents a dual-terminal electrical component used for storing energy in electrical and electronic equipment. It is one of the essential components in power generation, transmission, distribution, high-voltage installations, etc. Some of the most common types of these capacitors available in the market include ceramic, polypropylene, glass dielectric, aluminum, etc. They offer excellent stability and power flow control, reliability, resilience, etc., and can segment the power system to improve the grid’s flexibility. As a result, HV capacitors find extensive applications across numerous industries, such as electronics, automotive, utility, chemical, etc.
The increasing energy requirements across the globe are primarily driving the growth of the HV capacitor market. They are mainly utilized for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, along with the transmission of extra-high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UHV) in commercial and residential complexes. Moreover, the growing awareness towards the high-temperature stability and insulation properties of these capacitors are augmenting the product sales across various sectors. Additionally, the growing penetration of electronics in the daily lives of consumers is resulting in the escalating production of mobile phones, multimedia players, smart televisions, etc. Furthermore, the development of innovative product variants with improved transmission capacities and the increasing power generation through renewable energy sources will continue to catalyze the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global high-voltage capacitor market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- ABB
- Alstom SA
- API Capacitors Ltd.
- Arteche Group
- General Atomics
- General Electric Company
- Iris Power
- Isofarad Kft
- KONAR Group
- Lifasa
- Maxwell Technologies
- RTDS Technologies Inc.
- Siemens
- TDK Corporation
Breakup by Dielectric:
- Ceramic
- Plastic Film
- Tantalum
- Aluminum Electrolytic
- Mica
- Others
Breakup by Capacity:
- 500-1000V
- 1001-7000V
- 7001-14000V
- Above 14000V
Breakup by Application:
- Power Generation
- Power Transmission and Distribution
- Drivers & Inverters
- Motors
- Others
Breakup by Region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
