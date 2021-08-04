Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Share and Growth 2021| Raytheon, Mitsubishi, Thales

SBAS systems are geosynchronous satellite systems that provide services for improving the accuracy, integrity and availability of basic SBAS signals. Accuracy is enhanced through the transmission of wide-area corrections for SBAS range errors. Integrity is enhanced by the SBAS network quickly detecting satellite signal errors and sending alerts to receivers that they should not track the failed satellite. Signal availability can be improved if the SBAS transmits ranging signals from its satellites. SBAS systems include reference stations, master stations, uplink stations and geosynchronous satellites. Global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) key players include Thales, Raytheon Company, Mitsubishi, Airbus, SES, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 80%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America, with a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, WAAS is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Aviation, followed by Maritime, Road & Rail, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) in China, including the following market information: China Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) companies in 2020 (%) The global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market size is expected to growth from US$ 562 million in 2020 to US$ 784.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, GAGAN, SDCM, Others China Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Aviation, Maritime, Road & Rail, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Raytheon, Mitsubishi, Thales, Airbus, SES, Space Systems Loral

