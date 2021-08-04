Global Satellite Communications Market Share & Forecast 2021| DirecTV, Dish, Sky

Satellite communications are simply communications between radio stations on the earth (both on the ground and in the lower atmosphere) using satellites as a follow-up.The satellite communication system consists of satellite and earth station.The characteristics of satellite communication are: wide communication range;Communication can be made between any two points as long as the satellite’s radio waves are within range;Not susceptible to land hazards (high reliability);As long as the earth station circuit can be set up (open the circuit quickly);At the same time can be received in more than one place, can economically achieve broadcast, multi-access communication (multi-access characteristics);The circuit setting is very flexible, which can disperse the over-concentrated traffic at any time;The same channel can be used in different directions or on different intervals (multiple access joins).The satellite service market mainly includes mass consumer communications, satellite fixed services and satellite mobile services, among which mass consumer communications occupies the main market, accounting for 83.13% of the market in 2017, mainly including satellite radio and television services and operations.A Chinese satellite mobile communication market has a large growth space.At present, the main domestic companies providing satellite communications services include China satcom, asia-pacific satellite, Asian satellite and collaborative communications.According to the annual report data of each company, asia-pacific satellite and Asian satellite together operate about 14 Gbps bandwidth, and only part of the resources are provided domestically.The cooperative communication is the subcontract operator of thaicom-4 “IPSTAR” in China. The total bandwidth of this satellite is 45 Gbps, and the bandwidth available in China is 12 Gbps.In addition, China satcom also has part of the satellite bandwidth resources. Global Satellite Communications key players include DirecTV, Dish, Sky, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific (Excluding China), both have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Consumer Communications is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Application, followed by Government and Military Applications, Civil Satellite Communication, Marine and Aviation Applications, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Communications in China, including the following market information: China Satellite Communications Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Satellite Communications companies in 2020 (%) The global Satellite Communications market size is expected to growth from US$ 161770 million in 2020 to US$ 192300 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Satellite Communications market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Satellite Communications Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Satellite Communications Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Satellite Communications Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Consumer Communications, Satellite Fixed Service, Satellite Mobile Service China Satellite Communications Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Satellite Communications Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Government and Military Applications, Civil Satellite Communication, Commercial Application, Marine and Aviation Applications

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Satellite Communications revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Satellite Communications revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, DirecTV, Dish, Sky, AsiaSat, Intelsat, Eutelsat, skyperfect, Telesat, China Satcom, Arabsat, Thai Satellite Communications, AsiaSat, APSTAR, Synertone Communication Corporation

