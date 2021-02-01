Digital Multimeter Market 2021-2026: Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Growth, Top Manufacturers, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Multimeter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital multimeter market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Digital multimeters (DMMs) are testing tools used for measuring two or more electrical values such as voltage (volts), current (amperes) and resistance (ohms). They perform tests on the operation of diodes, transistors, or electrical continuity. In addition to this, they are portable, and their digital or liquid crystal display (LCD) have no moving parts, thereby making them free from wear and shock failures. DMMs are rapidly replacing analog meters due to their ability to measure different parameters with greater accuracy, reliability and improved impedance. As a result, they are widely utilized for troubleshooting various electrical issues in industrial as well as domestic devices, such as motor controls, power supplies and wiring systems.

Global Digital Multimeter Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization, in confluence with the burgeoning electronics industry, represents one of the significant factors propelling the growth of the digital multimeter market. The boosting sales of electronic devices across different industry verticals has positively influenced the demand for these devices among professionals. Apart from this, owing to the various technological advancements in the production process, manufacturers are incorporating other measuring instruments, such as insulation testers and infrared thermometers in DMMs. Other features, including dielectric absorption, polarization index and earth-bond resistance are also being included in these devices to offer improved efficiency and user-friendly experience. Furthermore, on account of their cost-effectiveness and multi-functionality, DMMs are increasingly being preferred over voltmeters and ohmmeters. Besides this, the increasing trend of digitalization is also strengthening market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Agilent Technologies

Anritsu

Danaher

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix

Adlink Technology

Aeroflex

Ametek

Giga-tronics

National Instruments

Rigol Technologies

Teledyne LeCroy

Teradyne

Yokagawa Electric

Breakup by Product Type:

Handheld

Bench-Top

Mounted

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

Auto Ranging

Clamp Digital

Fluke Digital

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy

Utility

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

