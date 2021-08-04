Automotive Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2027

Global Automotive Fuel Cell Vehicle Market By Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, and Others) By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, Above 200 kW) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) By Component (Fuel Processor, Fuel Stack, and Air Compressor, Power Conditioner, and Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Automotive Fuel Cell Vehicle market was valued at $ 1.14 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 58.8% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Automotive Fuel Cell Vehicle market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes Initial investments in hydrogen fuelling infrastructure are significant.

In comparison to petroleum, diesel, and other fuels, the expenses of setting up hydrogen fuel stations and accompanying infrastructure are relatively high. As a result, the global growth of hydrogen fuelling infrastructure has been slower than that of other alternative fuels. This is due to the high cost of the equipment required for this fuel, as well as the essential safeguards and safety measures due to hydrogen’s flammability.

Regional Analysis

The market for hydrogen fuel stations in North America is rapidly expanding. The United States has a huge number of hydrogen fueling stations to serve the market. Both the United States and Canada have boosted demand for low-emission vehicles. In some states, such as California in the United States and British Columbia in Canada, fuel cell vehicles are in high demand. They have encouraged the growth of FCEVs by their emission regulations and laws which support the growth of zero-emission vehicles.

The global Automotive Fuel Cell Vehicle market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

ITM Power

Ballard Power Systems

Delphi Technologies

Doosan Corporation

Hydrogenics

Proton Power System

Plug Power

Hyundai

General Motors

Toyota

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $ 1.4 Billion CAGR (2020 to 2027) 58.8% Market Segmentation Technology, Power Rating, Type, End-User Companies profiled ITM Power, Ballard Power Systems, Delphi Technologies, Doosan Corporation, Hydrogenics, Proton Power System, Plug Power, Hyundai, General Motors, Toyota Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2027

The global Automotive Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is segmented based on Technology, Power Rating, Type, End User. Based on Technology, the market is segmented as Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, and Others, based on the Power Rating, the market is analyzed on Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, Above 200 kW. based on the Type, the market is segmented as Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle, and based on the Component, the market is analyzed Fuel Processor, Fuel Stack, and Air Compressor, Power Conditioner, and Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2027?

Key Players associated with the global Automotive Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Automotive Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

What is the CAGR of the global Automotive Fuel Cell Vehicle Market from 2020 to 2027

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

