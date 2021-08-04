Automotive Lighting Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2027

Global Automotive Lighting Market By Technology (Halogen, Xenon/HID, and LED) By Application (Front Light, Rear Light, Side Light, and Interior Light) By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, The Global Automotive Lighting market was estimated to be USD 25,896.34 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Automotive Lighting market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes Regulations on lighting for better visibility and safety

The vehicle lighting business has been driven by strict lighting requirements in industrialized countries in Europe and North America. Vehicle lighting is extremely important, especially while traveling on congested roadways. Governments throughout the world are concerned about road accidents. Road traffic collisions kill 1.3 million people every year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The majority of countries lose 3% of their GDP due to road accidents. As a result, it’s critical to improve driving conditions, which can be done in part by upgrading the lighting system.

Regional Analysis

Given the rapid consumer acceptance and high sales of automobiles, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market in the global automotive lighting market. Due to their local high car manufacturing and sales, China and Japan have the greatest market shares. Furthermore, manufacturers in these countries place a strong emphasis on technology improvements, which includes lighting, resulting in increased demand for vehicle lighting. The market would be pushed even further by rising consumer per capita income and strong SUV sales in emerging markets like India.

The global Automotive Lighting market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Koninklijke Philips

Valeo

Osra

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

Magneti Marelli

DENSO Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd

ROBERT BOSCH

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $ 25,896.34 million CAGR (2020 to 2027) 7.8% Market Segmentation Technology, Application, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type Companies profiled Koninklijke Philips, Valeo, Osra, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Magneti Marelli, DENSO Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, ROBERT BOSCH Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2027

The global Automotive Lighting Market is segmented based on Technology, Application, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type. Based on Application, the market is segmented as Front Light, Rear Light, Side Light, and Interior Light, based on the Technology, the market is analyzed on CMOS, CCD, Organic, MEMS, Others, based on the Sales Channel, the market is segmented as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket. and based on the Vehicle Type, the market is analyzed on Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2027?

Key Players associated with the global Automotive Lighting Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Automotive Lighting Market

What is the CAGR of the global Automotive Lighting Market from 2020 to 2027

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

