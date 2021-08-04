Global Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| Mitsubishi Chemical, Toray Group, AGC

Plastic optical fiber is an optical fiber that is made out of polymer. Similar to glass optical fiber, POF transmits light through the core of the fiber. Japan accounted for the largest market in the world, followed by Europe, North America, and China. This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) in China, including the following market information: China Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M m) China top five Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) companies in 2020 (%) The global Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) market size is expected to growth from US$ 4762.7 million in 2020 to US$ 8631.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M m) China Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

PMMA Type, Perfluorinated Type China Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M m) China Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive, Industrial, Home Networks, Consumer Electronics, Inter-connections, Medical, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M m) Key companies Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Mitsubishi Chemical, Toray Group, AGC, Asahi Kasei, LEONI, Jiangxi Daishing, Sichuan Huiyuan, Chromis Fiberoptics, Timbercon, Jiangsu TX, FiberFin, Nanoptics

