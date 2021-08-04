Global Remote File Access Industry Analysis Report 2021| Gladinet, Qnext, FileCloud

Remote file access systems enable an application that runs on a client computer to access files stored on a different computer. Remote file systems also often make other resources accessible from a client computer. The remote file and resource access takes place using some form of local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), point-to-point link, or other communication mechanism. These file systems are often referred as network file systems or distributed file systems. Global Remote File Access key players include LogMeIn, TeamViewer, BeyondTrust, etc. Global top three players hold a share over 60%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Cloud Based is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Large Enterprises, followed by SMEs. This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote File Access in China, including the following market information: China Remote File Access Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Remote File Access companies in 2020 (%) The global Remote File Access market size is expected to growth from US$ 302 million in 2020 to US$ 589.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Remote File Access market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Remote File Access Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Remote File Access Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Remote File Access Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

On-premises, Cloud Based China Remote File Access Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Remote File Access Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Large Enterprises, SMEs

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Remote File Access revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Remote File Access revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Gladinet, Qnext, FileCloud, Wanpath, TeamViewer, Idrive, Everywhere Networks, LighthouseIT, LogMeIn, BeyondTrust, RealVNC

