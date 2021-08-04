Global Retail IDC Market Regional Outlook 2021| Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications

Internet Data Centre – a physical facility where provides organizations with a centralized hub for storage, processing, management for a vast amount of data. According to types, the most proportion of the Global Retail IDC Market Size Market Share is Small sized Data Centers , taking about 82.11% share of global market in 2020. The most proportion of the Global Retail IDC Market Size Market Share is used for IT and Telecommunication and the proportion is about 31.92% in 2020. This report contains market size and forecasts of Retail IDC in China, including the following market information: China Retail IDC Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Retail IDC companies in 2020 (%) The global Retail IDC market size is expected to growth from US$ 30480 million in 2020 to US$ 57070 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Retail IDC market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Retail IDC Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Retail IDC Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Retail IDC Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Small Sized Data Centers, Medium Sized Data Centers China Retail IDC Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Retail IDC Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government & Public, Energy, Retail Solution, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Retail IDC revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Retail IDC revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, KDDI, China Telecom, China Unicom, 21Vianet Group, Cyxtera Technologies, CoreSite, CyrusOne, Sinnet

