Global POE Switch Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Cisco, HPE, Dell

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. The world’s major POE switch manufacturers include Cisco, HPE, Dell, Juniper Networks, etc. China is the world’s largest market and North America is the world’s second largest market. Other major markets include Europe, Japan and India. This report contains market size and forecasts of POE Switch in China, including the following market information: China POE Switch Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China POE Switch Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five POE Switch companies in 2020 (%) The global POE Switch market size is expected to growth from US$ 4065.4 million in 2020 to US$ 6489.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

The China POE Switch market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the POE Switch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China POE Switch Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China POE Switch Market Segment Percentages,

Below 12 Ports, 12-24 Ports, 24-32 Ports, 32-48 Ports, Above 48 Ports China POE Switch Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China POE Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Government, School, Commercial, Industrial

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies POE Switch revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies POE Switch revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies POE Switch sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies POE Switch sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Cisco, HPE, Dell, Juniper Networks, Extreme Networks, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Netgear, Broadcom Inc, D-Link, Adtran, Panasonic, Advantech, Zyxel, Alaxala, Microchip Technology, Westermo, Rubytech, Moxa, Repotec, DrayTek, Huawei, ZTE, TP-Link, Hikvision, Shenzhen Hi-Net Technology

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global POE Switch market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global POE Switch market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional POE Switch markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global POE Switch market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global POE Switch market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global POE Switch market.

