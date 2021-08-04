BLE Technology Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2027

Global BLE Technology Market By Offerings (Modules, Chipsets) By Mode (Single Mode, Dual Mode, Classic) By End-Use (Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, Home Appliances, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Wearable Electronics, Gaming) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, The global Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology market is expected to grow from $7.43 billion in 2019 to $33.05 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 20.51% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the BLE Technology market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes Global usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) is increasing.

Since of technical improvements in numerous industrial verticals, Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT) are thriving at a rapid pace. These developments are also applied in high-end Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) modules, resulting in a major growth in the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module industry.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the BLE market related to the constant adoption of proximity marketing, high smartphone ownership, a large number of retail stores, and the growing tourism industry. With a combined market share of approximately 40%, the United States and Canada are among the top contributors. However, after North America, Europe is the second-largest revenue-generating region for the BLE market.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global BLE Technology market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

STMicroelectronics

Nordic Semiconductor

Qualcomm

Cypress Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Telit

Sierra Wireless

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $7.43 billion CAGR (2020 to 2027) 20.51% Market Segmentation Offerings, Mode, End-Use Companies profiled STMicroelectronics, Nordic Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Cypress Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Telit, Sierra Wireless, Quectel Wireless Solutions Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2027

The global BLE Technology Market is segmented based on Offerings, Mode, End-Use. Based on Offerings, the market is segmented Modules, Chipsets, based on the Mode, the market is analyzed on Single Mode, Dual Mode, Classic, based on the End Use, the market is segmented as Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, Home Appliances, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Wearable Electronics, Gaming.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2027?

Key Players associated with the global BLE Technology Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global BLE Technology Market

What is the CAGR of the global BLE Technology Market from 2020 to 2027

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

