Corrugated Packaging Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2027

Global Corrugated Packaging Market By Product Type (Rigid Box, Telescope Box, Folding Box, Slotted Box, and others) By Wall Type (Single Wall, Double Wall, and Triple Wall) By Material Type (Linerboard, Medium Sheet, and Others) By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, and Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the Global Corrugated Packaging market was valued at $236.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Corrugated Packaging market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes Corrugated packaging is one of the popular packaging materials for small, medium, and large-sized products, which has increased demand for it around the world. The rise in demand for FMCG products and branded consumer durables in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and South America has compelled manufacturers to expand their distribution networks, increasing demand for market research.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of around 35%, and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the thriving food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China, which is expected to contribute to the region’s demand for corrugated packaging products.

The global Corrugated Packaging market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

DS Smith

S Corrugated Inc.

Mondi Group

Georgia- Pacific

Smurfit Kappa Group

International Paper

Europac Group

Packaging Corporation of America

Archis Packaging Pvt Ltd.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Lt

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $236.6 billion CAGR (2020 to 2027) 4.2% Market Segmentation Product Type, Wall Type, Material Type, Application Companies profiled DS Smith, S Corrugated Inc, Mondi Group, Georgia- Pacific, Smurfit Kappa Group, International Paper, Europac Group, Packaging Corporation of America, Archis Packaging Pvt Ltd, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2027

The global Corrugated Packaging Market is segmented based on Product Type, Wall Type, Material Type, Application. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented as Rigid Box, Telescope Box, Folding Box, Slotted Box, and others, based on the Wall Type, the market is segmented as Single Wall, Double Wall, and Triple Wall, based on the Material Type, the market is segmented as Linerboard, Medium Sheet, and Other. and based on the Application, the market is segmented as Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, and Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2027?

Key Players associated with the global Corrugated Packaging Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Corrugated Packaging Market

What is the CAGR of the global Corrugated Packaging Market from 2020 to 2027

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

