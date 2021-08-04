Exclusive Report on Electroencephalography (EEG) Equipment Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2026

Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Equipment Market By Product (EEG Equipment, EEG Accessories) By Application (Diseases Diagnosis, Sleep Monitoring, Anesthesia Monitoring, Trauma & Surgery, Others) By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2026

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Equipment Market is expected to reach $XX Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2026.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Electroencephalography (EEG) Equipment market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes government investment for neuroscience-related R&D is increasing, which is helping to drive market expansion. Furthermore, the demand for sophisticated electroencephalography (EEG) devices and systems is expected to be supported by fast-improving healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income in Asian countries.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for a significant portion of the electroencephalography equipment market in 2019 and is expected to maintain this trend due to a higher number of R&D activities, the presence of skilled technicians, and the wide availability of technologically advanced EEG equipment. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of various neurological disorders is another factor driving the EEG market in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, owing to an increase in healthcare expenditure and an increase in the prevalence of various neurological disorders such as epilepsy and others.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global Electroencephalography (EEG) Equipment market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $1.49 billion CAGR (2020 to 2026) 5.9% Market Segmentation Type, Application, and End User Companies profiled Advanced Brain Monitoring, Cadwell Industries, Cephalon, Compumedics, Fresenius, General Electric (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips (Philips Healthcare), Medtronic, Natus Medical, Nihon Kohden Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2026

The global Electroencephalography (EEG) Equipment Market is segmented based on Product, Application. Based on Product, the market is segmented as EEG Equipment, EEG Accessories, based on the Industry Vertical, the market is analyzed on Diseases Diagnosis, Sleep Monitoring, Anesthesia Monitoring, Trauma & Surgery, Others. and based on End User the market is segmented are Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2021 to 2026?

Key Players associated with the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Equipment Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Equipment Market

What is the CAGR of the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Equipment Market from 2020to 2026

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

