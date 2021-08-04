Automotive Paints Market – Know Emerging Segments with Great Upside Potential | PPG, Axalta, Nippon Paint

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Automotive Paints Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Automotive Paints market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Key Players in This Report Include:

PPG (United States), Axalta (United States), Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan), BASF (Germany), DOW Chemical (United States), Arkema SA (France), Solvay (Belgium), 3M (United States), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Sherwin Williams (United States)

What is Automotive Paints Market:

Automotive paints are used for vehicles for protection from UV rays, corrosion and oxidation and decoration purpose. Different types of automotive paints are E-coat, primer, basecoat and clear coat. It is made from pigments, binders and thinners. Availabi.

Influencing Trends:

Government Initiation for Eco-Friendly Paints

Rapid Adoption of Advanced Powder Coating and Thermal Spray Technologies



Growth Drivers:

Rising Production of Vehicles

High Adoption of Durable Automotive Paints

Increasing Reach of Organized Players in the Refinish Market to Drive The Automotive Refinish Market



Gaps and Opportunities:

High Demand for Innovative Paint Technologies

Fueling Demand Powder Coating for Premium Cars

The Global Automotive Paints Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (E-coat, Primer, Basecoat, Clear coat), By Application (Light Vehicle OEM, Commercial Vehicle OEM, Passenger Car, Others)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



