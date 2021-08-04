Boric Acid Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Boric Acid Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Boric Acid market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Key Players in This Report Include:

3M (United States), Avantor Performance Materials (United States), BASF SE (Germany), Eti Maden (Turkey), Gujarat Boron Derivatives (India), Minera Santa Rita (Argentina), Borax (United States), Quiborax (Chile)

What is Boric Acid Market:

Boric acid is a crystalline compound derived from borax. It is used as mild antiseptic and in the manufacture of heat resistant glass. Boric acid market has high growth prospects owing to increasing demand from the tiles, ceramic and fiberglass, agricultu.

Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand of Borosilicate Glass

Growing Laboratory Applications of Boric Acid



Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand for Glass and Fiberglass in Construction

Increasing Demand Ceramic and Fiberglass Industry



Gaps and Opportunities:

Rising Demand of Boric Acid for Manufacturing Automotive Glass and Fiberglass

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

The Global Boric Acid Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Medical Grade, Industrial Grade, Others), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Household)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Boric Acid Market Study Coverage:

Evaluate Market Competitiveness; Analysing Major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and key business segments analysis of Boric Acid market.

Boric Acid Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Boric Acid Market Size by Region Boric Acid Market, Profiles of players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, value chain, financials, and other development factors.

Important Sections Covered in Boric Acid Market Report:

Boric Acid Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Boric Acid Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Boric Acid Market

Boric Acid Capacity and Production*, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

Boric Acid Supply (Production), Consumption, Export-Import* by Region (2021-2026)

Boric Acid Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Boric Acid Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry Road map and value chain Market Factors Analysis.

** wherever applicable



