Global Home Security Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Honeywell, ADT, Securitas

Home security system is a set of integrated systems connects to your home Wi-Fi network so you can monitor and control your security devices using your smartphone and an app. Entry-level systems typically include a couple of door and window sensors, a motion detector, and a hub that communicates with these devices using one or more wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, or a proprietary mesh network. You can add extra door, motion, and window sensors to provide coverage for your entire house and build a comprehensive system that includes door locks, garage door openers, indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, lights, sirens, smoke/CO detectors, water sensors, and more. The key part of connected home security system is smart Hub or smart control panel. The hub connects to your router via a wired ethernet connection and infiltrates your airwaves with a signal that the smart home devices respond to. Global Home Security key players include Honeywell, ADT, Panasonic, Samsung, Vivint, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 50%. In terms of product, Alarm System is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Villa, followed by Apartment, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Security in China, including the following market information: China Home Security Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Home Security Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Home Security companies in 2020 (%) The global Home Security market size is expected to growth from US$ 1478 million in 2020 to US$ 24960 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Home Security market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Home Security manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Home Security Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Home Security Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Monitor System, Alarm System China Home Security Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Home Security Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Villa, Apartment, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Home Security revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Home Security revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Home Security sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Home Security sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Honeywell, ADT, Securitas, Panasonic, Samsung, Vivint, LifeShield, Scout Alarm, Elk Products, AT&T, Comcast, Securitas, Secom, Frontpoint

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Home Security market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Home Security market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Home Security markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Home Security market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Home Security market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Home Security market.

