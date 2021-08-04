Global Hospitality Property Management Software Market Share and Growth 2021| Oracle, Protel, Infor

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants. North America is the largest Hospitality Property Management Software market with about 37% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 26% market share.The key manufacturers are Oracle, Protel, Infor, Guestline, IQware, PAR Springer Miller, Amadeus, Maestro (Northwind), Agilysys, Sihot(GUBSE AG), Hetras (Shiji Group), InnQuest Software, SutiSoft, Inc., Cloudbeds, eZee Absolute etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 30% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Hospitality Property Management Software in China, including the following market information: China Hospitality Property Management Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Hospitality Property Management Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Hospitality Property Management Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 799.6 million in 2020 to US$ 1372.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Hospitality Property Management Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Hospitality Property Management Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Hospitality Property Management Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Hospitality Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

On-Premise, Cloud-Based China Hospitality Property Management Software Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Hospitality Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), SMEs, Large Enterprise

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Hospitality Property Management Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Hospitality Property Management Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Oracle, Protel, Infor, Guestline, IQware, PAR Springer Miller, Amadeus, Maestro (Northwind), Agilysys, Sihot(GUBSE AG), Hetras (Shiji Group), InnQuest Software, SutiSoft, Inc., Cloudbeds, eZee Absolute

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Hospitality Property Management Software market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Hospitality Property Management Software market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Hospitality Property Management Software markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Hospitality Property Management Software market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Hospitality Property Management Software market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Hospitality Property Management Software market.

