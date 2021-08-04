Global Hot Air Balloon Ride Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Memories Group Limited, Rainbow Ryders

Hot Air Balloon Ride is an adventure. A hot air balloon is a lighter-than-air aircraft consisting of a bag, called an envelope, which contains heated air. Suspended beneath is a gondola or wicker basket (in some long-distance or high-altitude balloons, a capsule), which carries passengers and a source of heat, in most cases an open flame caused by burning liquid propane. The heated air inside the envelope makes it buoyant since it has a lower density than the colder air outside the envelope. Hot Air Balloon Ride market has several key players, like Memories Group Limite, Rainbow Ryders, Inc., Oriental Ballooning, and Urgup Balloons. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Turkey, USA, Egypt, Myanmar, Australia and Europe. Middle East and Africa is the largest consumption region of Hot Air Balloon Ride, with a consumption market share of nearly 30.75% in 2019. The second place is North America; following Middle East and Africa with the consumption market share of 26.12% in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Air Balloon Ride in China, including the following market information: China Hot Air Balloon Ride Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Hot Air Balloon Ride companies in 2020 (%) The global Hot Air Balloon Ride market size is expected to growth from US$ 165.3 million in 2020 to US$ 231.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Hot Air Balloon Ride market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Hot Air Balloon Ride Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Hot Air Balloon Ride Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Hot Air Balloon Ride Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Tethered Flight, Free Flight China Hot Air Balloon Ride Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Hot Air Balloon Ride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Tourism, Anniversary Celebration, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Hot Air Balloon Ride revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Hot Air Balloon Ride revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Memories Group Limited, Rainbow Ryders, Inc., Oriental Ballooning, Urgup Balloons, Sindbad Balloons, Royal Balloon, Hot Air Expeditions, Sundance Balloons, Kapadokya Balloons, Global Ballooning Australia, Universal Balloon, Volare, Napa Valley Balloons, Inc., Cappadocia Voyager Balloons

