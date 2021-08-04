Global Hotel Reservations Software Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| Amadeus, Sabre (SynXis), Mingus Software (Hotello)

Hospitality businesses use hotel reservations software, also known as central reservation systems, or CRS, to manage online bookings and reservations and ensure a smooth transaction process for guests. Amadeus, Sabre (SynXis), Mingus Software (Hotello), HotelRunner, ResNexus, Little Hotelier, eZee, eviivo, RoomKeyPMS, Resort Data (RDPWin), etc. are the key suppliers in the global hotel reservations software market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the global market in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Hotel Reservations Software in China, including the following market information: China Hotel Reservations Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Hotel Reservations Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Hotel Reservations Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 643 million in 2020 to US$ 1245.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Hotel Reservations Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Hotel Reservations Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Hotel Reservations Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Hotel Reservations Software Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cloud-based, Web-based China Hotel Reservations Software Market, By End Users, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Hotel Reservations Software Market Segment Percentages, By End Users, 2020 (%), Large Enterprises, SMEs

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Hotel Reservations Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Hotel Reservations Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Amadeus, Sabre (SynXis), Mingus Software (Hotello), HotelRunner, ResNexus, Little Hotelier, EZee, Eviivo, RoomKeyPMS, Resort Data (RDPWin), Cvent Passkey, Pegasus, D-EDGE, SHR (Windsurfer), Shiji, GreenCloud

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/31947f4ff54b1985d68044960860f456,0,1,china-hotel-reservations-software-market

