Extended Reality Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2027

Global Extended Reality Market By Type(Mobile XR, PC-tethered XR) By Delivery Mode (Consumer-based, Business-based) By End User (Healthcare, Media, Entertainment, Manufacturing and Industrial, Retail and E-commerce, Transportation, Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the Extended Reality market was valued at $147 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.2% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Extended Reality market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes Extended reality use is on the rise in the healthcare industry.

Extending reality in healthcare creates new chances for medical professionals and has a bright future, particularly for modern healthcare institutions. The application of augmented reality technology in healthcare is lowering expenses and increasing patient outcomes without putting patients’ lives at risk. Extended reality technology can assist surgeons in exploring target organs by visualizing intricacies of a patient’s body before beginning any medical treatment, ensuring that the procedure is risk-free.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the highest proportion of the extended reality market. The increased usage of smartphones, the adoption of smart electronic devices, and the rising need for extended reality technology in a variety of applications are all driving the extended reality market in North America forward.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global Extended Reality market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Qualcomm

HP

Gofind

Accenture

Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corporation

Agile Lens

Tata Exlsi

Northern Digital

Softserve

AugRay

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $ 32.3 Billion CAGR (2020 to 2027) 45.2% Market Segmentation Type, Delivery Mode, End-User Companies profiled Qualcomm, HP, Gofind, Accenture, Dassault Systemes SolidWorks Corporation, Agile Lens, Tata Exlsi, Northern Digital, Softserve, AugRay Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2027

The global Extended Reality Market is segmented based on Type, Delivery Mode, End User. Based on Type, the market is segmented as Mobile XR, PC-tethered XR, Others, based on the Delivery Mode, the market is analyzed on Consumer-based, Business-based. and based on the End User, the market is analyzed on Healthcare, Media, Entertainment, Manufacturing and Industrial, Retail and E-commerce, Transportation, Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2027?

Key Players associated with the global Extended Reality Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Extended Reality Market

What is the CAGR of the global Extended Reality Market from 2020 to 2027

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

