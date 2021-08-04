Gene Therapy Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2027

Global Gene Therapy Market By Therapy Type (Somatic, Germline) By Vector Type (Non-Viral Vectors, Viral Vectors) By Application (Cancer Diseases, Monogenic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, The global market for gene therapy was estimated at $919.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $5,609.9 million by 2027, with a CAGR increase of 24.2%from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Gene Therapy market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor influencing market growth is the advancement of technology as a result of increased government initiatives to commercialize the gene therapy market, allowing more private firms to enter the market. Private-sector collaborations to develop gene therapy technology will expand the global gene therapy market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market, with Europe coming in second. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement availability, and the presence of major market players in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the gene therapy market in North America.

The global Gene Therapy market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Amgen

Biogen

Gilead Sciences

Bluebird Bio

Novartis AG

Orchard Therapeutics

Sibiono GeneTech

Spark Therapeutics

UniQure

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $919.6 million CAGR (2020 to 2027) 24.2% Market Segmentation Therapy Type, Vector Type, and Application Companies profiled Amgen, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Bluebird Bio, Novartis, Orchard Therapeutics, Sibiono GeneTech, Spark Therapeutics, UniQure, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2027

The global Gene Therapy Market is segmented based on Therapy Type, Vector Type, and Application. Based on Therapy Type, the market is segmented as Somatic, Germline, based on Vector Type, the market is segmented as Non-Viral Vectors, Viral Vectors, and based on the Application, the market is analyzed on Cancer Diseases, Monogenic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2027?

Key Players associated with the global Gene Therapy Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Gene Therapy Market

What is the CAGR of the global Gene Therapy Market from 2020 to 2027

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

