Exclusive Report on Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2026

Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market By Type (Dedicated, Integrated, and Hybrid) By Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2026

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market is expected to reach $XX Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 37.49% from 2020 to 2026.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes The significant rise of integrated GPUs is being fueled by rising demand for long-lasting and low-power visual processing units for smartphones. In addition, smartphone makers are working on products that support virtual reality and augmented reality. Furthermore, the growing use of smartphones for gaming has raised the demand for high-end processing systems capable of handling graphics-intensive games.

Regional Analysis

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the worldwide graphics processing unit market, and it is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. This is due to the government’s significant investment in developing high-performance graphic computing systems for defense and intelligence, as well as the growing use of IoT systems, which necessitate efficient graphic computing systems.

The market in LAMEA is predicted to grow rapidly in the next years as a result of several factors including rising disposable income, increasing customer spending power, and rising demand for smart TVs and smartwatches in the area.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Qualcomm Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd

Intel Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd

ARM Holdings

Broadcom Corporation

Supermicro

Sony Corporation

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $ Billion CAGR (2020 to 2026) 37.49% Market Segmentation Type, and Industry Vertical Companies profiled Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd, ARM Holdings, Broadcom Corporation, Supermicro, Sony Corporation Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2026

The global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market is segmented based on Type, Industry Vertical. Based on Type, the market is segmented as Dedicated, Integrated, and Hybrid, and based on the Industry Vertical, the market is analyzed on Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, and Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2021 to 2026?

Key Players associated with the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market

What is the CAGR of the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market from 2020to 2026

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

