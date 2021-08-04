Exclusive Report on Hearables Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2027

Global Hearables Market By Product Type (Headsets, Earbuds, Hearing Aids, and Others), By Type (In-Ear and Over-Ear), By Connectivity (Bluetooth, DECT, Wi-Fi, and Others), By End-user (Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others), By Applications (Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, The Global Hearables Market was valued at $21,665.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Hearables market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes The shift toward the use of wireless headphones that is audible.

When compared to wired headphones, the demand for wireless headphones has increased. The wireless headsets are WiFi and Bluetooth enabled, allowing the user to connect the headset to their phone, laptop, tablet, computer, or any other smart device. Wireless headphones are far more convenient than wired headphones because the user does not need to keep their phone or laptop close to their body or carry it around with them at all times. The consumer can simply place it in one location and freely roam around within a certain distance. It also allows for hands-free communication and calling. This will contribute to an increase in demand for the hearables market.

Regional Analysis

Owing to huge developments in the manufacturing and construction industries, Asia Pacific has dominated the hearables market. As a result, demand for noise-canceling headphones and industrial hearing aids for communication is at an all-time high.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global Hearables market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Apple, Inc

Bose Corporation

BRAGI

Koninklijke Philips

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co

Skullcandy, Inc

Jabra

LG Electronics

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $21,665.2 million CAGR (2020 to 2027) 19.5% Market Segmentation Product Type, Type, Connectivity, and Application Companies profiled Apple Inc, Bose Corporation, BRAGI, Koninklijke Philips, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co, Skullcandy, Inc, Jabra, LG Electronics Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021 to 2027

The global Hearables Market is segmented based on Product Type, Type, Connectivity, and Application. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented as Headsets, Earbuds, Hearing Aids, and Others, based on Connectivity, the market is segmented as Bluetooth, DECT, Wi-Fi, and Others, based on Type, the market is segmented as In-Ear and Over-Ear and based on the Application, the market is analyzed on Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

