Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Industry Depth Survey 2021| CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems

A laboratory information system (LIS) is information tool that processes, stores and manages data from all stages of medical processes and tests. The stored information saved in LIS database for future reference. Basic laboratory information systems commonly have features that manage patient check in, order entry, specimen processing, result entry and patient demographics. In this report, the research range only covers software and hardware of Laboratory Information System (LIS), the service segment is not included. Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) key players include CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa HealthCare, etc. America is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 45 percent. In terms of product, Cloud-Based LIS is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospitals, followed by Clinics, Independent Laboratories, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Information System (LIS) in China, including the following market information: China Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Laboratory Information System (LIS) companies in 2020 (%) The global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market size is expected to growth from US$ 838 million in 2020 to US$ 1195.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3412568/china-laboratory-information-system-lis-market

The China Laboratory Information System (LIS) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

On-Premises LIS, Cloud-Based LIS China Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospitals, Clinics, Independent Laboratories, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Laboratory Information System (LIS) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Laboratory Information System (LIS) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa HealthCare, SCC Soft Computer, Sysmex Corporation, A&T Corporation, Orchard Software, Neusoft, Epic Systems, Dedalus, Psyche Systems, GeniPulse Technologies

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3412568/china-laboratory-information-system-lis-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Laboratory Information System (LIS) markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market.

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/60b949dca6d9be77ddda6c2c4d701f9c,0,1,china-laboratory-information-system-lis-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/