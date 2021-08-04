Global HVAC Software Competition Situation 2021| FieldEdge, ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro

HVAC Software, also called HVAC service software, or HVAC field service software, is used by contractors to run all areas of their operation. This includes scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, marketing, reporting, and much more. Software is widely regarded as a must-have tool for HVAC business looking to grow and manage their operations. Americas was the largest region of HVAC Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. America’s market took up about 68% of the global market in 2018, while Europe and APAC were about 14.7%, 15%. USA, Canada, Australia, etc. are now the key developers of HVAC Software. This market is very dynamic, though the whole market size is still relatively small, at about 400 million USD level in 2018. Top 5 took up about 1/3 of the global market in 2018. FieldEdge, ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Software in China, including the following market information: China HVAC Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five HVAC Software companies in 2020 (%) The global HVAC Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 566.3 million in 2020 to US$ 1761.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2021-2027.

The China HVAC Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the HVAC Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China HVAC Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China HVAC Software Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cloud Based, Web Based China HVAC Software Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

HVAC Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Large Enterprises, SMEs (Small and Middle Enterprises)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies HVAC Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies HVAC Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, FieldEdge, ServiceTitan, Housecall Pro, MHelpDesk, Synchroteam, SimPRO, WorkWave LLC, Verizon Connect, Jobber Software, Jonas, FieldEZ Technologies, Astea International, Service Fusion, ServiceMax, Tradify, Wintac

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global HVAC Software market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global HVAC Software market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional HVAC Software markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global HVAC Software market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global HVAC Software market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global HVAC Software market.

