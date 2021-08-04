Global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Competition Analysis 2021| SAP, Adept Solutions, P2 Energy Solutions

Hydrocarbon accounting (HCA), is defined as “the system by which ownership of oil, gas, gas liquids and produced water is determined and tracked from the point of production to a point of sale or discharge”. The terms allocation and production reporting are also commonly used to refer to this function. It has two essential elements. Firstly, gathering and validating flow measurement data in order to establish the definitive record of production from a facility. Secondly, it involves carrying out allocation calculations on the flow measurements to derive quantities that are not measured directly. SAP, Adept Solutions, P2 Energy Solutions, Tieto, Quorum, EnergySys, JPL, Pansoft, Schlumberger and CGI are the key suppliers in the global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market. Top 5 took up about 80% of the global market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution in China, including the following market information: China Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution companies in 2020 (%) The global Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market size is expected to growth from US$ 449.3 million in 2020 to US$ 631.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

On-Premises, Cloud-Based China Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Oil, Natural Gas, Water

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Hydrocarbons Accounting Solution revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, SAP, Adept Solutions, P2 Energy Solutions, Tieto, Quorum Business Solutions, EnergySys, Schlumberger, JPL, Pansoft, CGI Group, Wipro Limited, Infosys

