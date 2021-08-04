Global MEP Software Trends and Forecast 2021| MagiCAD, Autodesk, Trimble

MEP software stands for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing software, which is specifically designed for users in the mechanical, electrical, or plumbing fields to improve the overall design of their projects. Global MEP Software key players include Autodesk, Trimble, Nemetschek, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 35%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 45 percent. In terms of product, BIM MEP Software is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction Industry, followed by Electrical Engineering. This report contains market size and forecasts of MEP Software in China, including the following market information: China MEP Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five MEP Software companies in 2020 (%) The global MEP Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 1105 million in 2020 to US$ 2222.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2021-2027.

The China MEP Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the MEP Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China MEP Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China MEP Software Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

BIM MEP Software, CAD MEP Software China MEP Software Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

MEP Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Construction Industry, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Plumbing Industry, Others,

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies MEP Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies MEP Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, MagiCAD, Autodesk, Trimble, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, COINS Global, eVolve MEP, Witas, Exactal, On Center Software, Design Master Software, Stack, Causeway, progeCAD, ePROMIS Solutions, Renga Software

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global MEP Software market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global MEP Software market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional MEP Software markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global MEP Software market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global MEP Software market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global MEP Software market.

