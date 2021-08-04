Heart Transplantation Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2027

Global Heart Transplantation Market By Surgery Type (Total Artificial Heart, Biventricular Pacing, Heart Restraint Devices, Ventricular Assist Devices, Others) By End Use (Hospitals, Cardiac institutes, Research Centers, Laboratories, Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Heart Transplantation Market is expected to reach $XX Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Heart Transplantation market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor influencing market growth is the rising incidence of CVDs and heart failure has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for heart transplantation. However, a global shortage of adequate hearts for transplantation to meet current demand has resulted in a shortage crisis.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global heart transplant market compared to well-developed technology, high healthcare spending, increasing government support for research and development, and an increase in patients with coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and cardiomyopathy.

Europe ranks second in the global heart transplantation market due to government support for research and development and the availability of research funds.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing health transplantation market. Furthermore, lower treatment costs compared to developed countries attract global patients to markets such as India and China.

The global Heart Transplantation market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Abbott Laboratories

ABIOMED

Berlin Heart

BiVACOR Inc

Calon Cardio

CareDx, Inc

CARMAT

CorWave

HeartWare

SynCardia Systems

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $ million CAGR (2020 to 2027) 15.2% Market Segmentation Surgery Type, and End Use Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ABIOMED, Berlin Heart, BiVACOR Inc, Calon Cardio, CareDx, Inc, CARMAT, CorWave, HeartWare, SynCardia Systems Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020 to 2027

The global Heart Transplantation Market is segmented based on Surgery Type, and End-Use. Based on Surgery Type, the market is segmented as Total Artificial Heart, Biventricular Pacing, Heart Restraint Devices, Ventricular Assist Devices, Other, and based on the End Use, the market is analyzed on Hospitals, Cardiac institutes, Research Centers, Laboratories, Other.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2027?

Key Players associated with the global Heart Transplantation Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Heart Transplantation Market

What is the CAGR of the global Heart Transplantation Market from 2020 to 2027

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

