Global Messaging Platform Depth Research Report 2021| Sychronoss, Oracle, Open-Xchange

Messaging platforms provide email functionality as well as a growing range of additional capabilities, which may include, but are not limited to: security, collaboration tools, instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), social media integration, conferencing, archiving and retention, and more. The major players in global Messaging Platform market include Sychronoss, Oracle, Open-Xchange, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 10% shares of the global market. Europe and North America are main markets, they occupy about 40% of the global market. Cloud Hosted is the main type, with a share about 90%. SME is the main application, which holds a share about 70%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Messaging Platform in China, including the following market information: China Messaging Platform Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Messaging Platform companies in 2020 (%) The global Messaging Platform market size is expected to growth from US$ 2726 million in 2020 to US$ 4602.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Messaging Platform market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Messaging Platform Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Messaging Platform Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Messaging Platform Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cloud Hosted, On-premises China Messaging Platform Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Messaging Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), SME, Large enterprise

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Messaging Platform revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Messaging Platform revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Sychronoss, Oracle, Open-Xchange, Microsoft, Atmail, IBM, Ipswitch, Novell (Micro Focus), Zimbra, Rockliffe, IceWarp

