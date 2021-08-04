Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Outlook (2021-2027)| XPO, Fidelitone Last Mile Inc, EuroAGD

Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery is not only the transport services, it also including the installation service such as the customer purchases a furniture or household appliance, the logistics officer will installs that. North America is the largest Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market with about 46% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 25% market share.The key manufacturers are XPO, Fidelitone Last Mile Inc, EuroAGD, SEKO, United Parcel Service, Werner Global Logistics, Ryder, JD.com, Inc, J.B. Hunt Transport, Wayfair, MondoConvenienza, Schneider Electric, Geek Squad Inc. etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 40% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce in China, including the following market information: China Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce companies in 2020 (%) The global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market size is expected to growth from US$ 37 million in 2020 to US$ 65 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Traditional Logistics, Non-traditional Logistics China Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Furniture Assembly, Household Appliance Installation, Other Services

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, XPO, Fidelitone Last Mile Inc, EuroAGD, SEKO, United Parcel Service, Werner Global Logistics, Ryder, JD.com, Inc, J.B. Hunt Transport, Wayfair, MondoConvenienza, Schneider Electric, Geek Squad Inc.

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market.

