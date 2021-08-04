Global MICE and Brand Activation Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Group

This report studies the MICE & brand activation, MICE, short for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, is a type of tourism service in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together. Brand activation, as an application scenario for MICE services, is any campaign, event, or experience that enables your brand to engage directly with consumers and build a loyal brand community around your product or service.. This report contains market size and forecasts of MICE and Brand Activation in China, including the following market information: China MICE and Brand Activation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five MICE and Brand Activation companies in 2020 (%) The global MICE and Brand Activation market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The China MICE and Brand Activation market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the MICE and Brand Activation Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China MICE and Brand Activation Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China MICE and Brand Activation Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Meetings, Conventions, Exhibitions, Incentives China MICE and Brand Activation Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

MICE and Brand Activation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), SME, Large Enterprise

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies MICE and Brand Activation revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies MICE and Brand Activation revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, Cievents, IPG, ATPI, Pico, Uniplan, Freeman, Conference Care, MCI

