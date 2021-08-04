Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry Analysis Report 2021| StatOil, Titan Oil Recovery, Royal Dutch Shell

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) is a biological based technology consisting in manipulating function or structure, or both, of microbial environments existing in oil reservoirs. The ultimate aim of MEOR is to improve the recovery of oil entrapped in porous media while increasing economic profits. MEOR is a tertiary oil extraction technology allowing the partial recovery of the commonly residual two-thirds of oil, thus increasing the life of mature oil reservoirs. Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery key players include StatOil, Titan oil recovery, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 70%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, having a total share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Reservoir Method is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Onshore Oilfield, followed by Offshore Oilfield. This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery in China, including the following market information: China Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery companies in 2020 (%) The global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market size is expected to growth from US$ 735 million in 2020 to US$ 1603.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Ground Method, Reservoir Method China Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Onshore Oilfield, Offshore Oilfield

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, StatOil, Titan Oil Recovery, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, DuPont, Genome Prairie, Chemiphase, CNPC, Gulf Energy

