Global Microgrid Technology Market Regional Outlook 2021| ABB, GE, Echelon

Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems. Microgrid is among the most promising tools of modern distribution networks due to their versatility. Once fully customized to the electricity and heating needs of a specific end user, they can simultaneously deliver enhanced reliability, energy and cost efficiency as well as environmental benefits. Microgrid for critical infrastructure (schools, hospitals, universities, wastewater treatment plants, etc.), mainly in cities and small communities, will grow fastest by project number within the next five years, driven by CHP incentives and State resiliency programs along the East Coast, while military Microgrid will add significant additional capacity to the current microgrid landscape. Global Microgrid Technology main players are ABB, GE, Echelon, NEC , Aquion Energy, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%. North America is the largest market, with a share nearly 45%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Microgrid Technology in China, including the following market information: China Microgrid Technology Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Microgrid Technology companies in 2020 (%) The global Microgrid Technology market size is expected to growth from US$ 17200 million in 2020 to US$ 42770 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Microgrid Technology market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Microgrid Technology Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Microgrid Technology Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Microgrid Technology Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid, Independent Type Microgrid China Microgrid Technology Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Microgrid Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Commercial/Industrial, Community/Utility, Campus/Institutional, Military, Remote, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Microgrid Technology revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Microgrid Technology revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, ABB, GE, Echelon, S&C Electric, Siemens, General Microgrids, Microgrid Solar, Raytheon, Sunverge Energy, Toshiba, NEC, Aquion Energy, EnStorage, SGCC, Moixa, EnSync, Ampard, Green Energy Corp, Growing Energy Labs Inc, HOMER Energy, Spirae

