Exclusive Report on Infrared Camera Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2027

Global Infrared Camera Market By Material (Germanium, Silicon, Zinc Selenide, MCT, InSb, Sapphire and Others), By Technology (Cooled Infrared Camera and Uncooled Infrared Camera), By Wavelength Type (Short-Wave IR, Mid-Wave IR, Long-Wave IR, and Others), By Application (Military & Defense, Industrial, Commercial, Medical Imaging, Automotive, and Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the Infrared Camera Market was valued at $ 2,382.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Infrared Camera market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes Infrared cameras are increasingly being used in modern surveillance systems.

The infrared cameras are constantly being innovated and developed, as a result of which they are increasingly being used in military Wavelengths and law and enforcement. Because the ambient light level is not required, infrared cameras work well even in complete darkness. This is because all objects emit some amount of heat or thermal infrared radiation, which is captured and converted on the screen by these cameras. As a result, infrared cameras are being widely used in the military and defense sectors, which will drive the infrared camera market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region’s infrared camera market is expanding fast, owing to large government investments and initiatives to develop the military and defense sectors and acquire the best military surveillance systems.

The global Infrared Camera market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Leonardo DRS

Global Sensor IR (Infrared) Camera Market Co. ltd.

Xenics

AIM Infrarot-Module

Lynred

FLIR System Inc.

L3 Technologies

Sensors Unlimited

Boston Electronics Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $2,382.5 million CAGR (2020 to 2027) 7.8% Market Segmentation Material, Technology, Wavelength Type, and Application Companies profiled Leonardo DRS, Global Sensor IR (Infrared) Camera Market Co ltd, Xenics, AIM Infrarot-Module, Lynred, FLIR System Inc, L3 Technologies, Sensors Unlimited, Boston Electronics Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021 to 2027

The global Infrared Camera market is segmented based on Material, Technology, Wavelength Type, and Application. Based on material, the market is segmented as Germanium, Silicon, Zinc Selenide, MCT, InSb, Sapphire and Others, based on Technology, the market is segmented as Cooled Infrared Camera and Uncooled Infrared Camera, based on Wavelength Type, the market is segmented as Short-Wave IR, Mid-Wave IR, Long-Wave IR, and Others and based on the Application, the market is analyzed on Military & Defense, Industrial, Commercial, Medical Imaging, Automotive, and Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Infrared Camera Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Infrared Camera Market

What is the CAGR of the global Infrared Camera Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

