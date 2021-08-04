Global Microlearning Platforms Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Saba Software, Mindtree, Bigtincan

Microlearning platforms are designed for HR to corporate learning solutions employed and learning and development departments. These training solutions provide employees with short bursts of focused educational content that fit into a daily workflow and are accessible on any device. Companies can create their own content or access a pre-existing learning content library that includes a mix of video, flashcards, and performance support resources, etc. From a regional perspective, the US market share is relatively large, accounting for about 25%, and will maintain steady growth in the next few years. With a market share of 23%, Europe will continue to play an important role that cannot be ignored. China has about 15 per cent of the market. Major manufacturers include Saba Software, Mindtree, Bigtincan, Brainstorm, Axonify, Ispring, Sponge, Swissvbs, Epignosis, Whatfix, Gameffective (Centrical), Qstream, Allen Interactions, Grovo, Trivantis, Fivel, EdApp, Gnowbe, Verb, EduMe, Float, Handytrain, Mlevel, ExpandShare, etc. The top three manufacturers, accounting for about 18 percent of the market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Microlearning Platforms in China, including the following market information: China Microlearning Platforms Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Microlearning Platforms companies in 2020 (%) The global Microlearning Platforms market size is expected to growth from US$ 1244.1 million in 2020 to US$ 2928.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Microlearning Platforms market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Microlearning Platforms Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Microlearning Platforms Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Microlearning Platforms Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cloud Based, Web Based China Microlearning Platforms Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Microlearning Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics, Finance & Insurance, Automotive Retail, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Microlearning Platforms revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Microlearning Platforms revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Saba Software, Mindtree, Bigtincan, BrainStorm, Axonify, Ispring, Sponge, SwissVBS, Epignosis, Whatfix, Gameffective (Centrical), Qstream, Allen Interactions, Grovo, Trivantis, Fivel, EdApp, Gnowbe, Verb, EduMe, Float, HandyTrain, MLevel, ExpandShare

