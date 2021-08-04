Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share & Forecast 2021| QuisLex, Unitedlex, American Discovery

Legal outsourcing, also known as legal process outsourcing (LPO), refers to the practice of a law firm or corporation obtaining legal support services from an outside law firm or legal support services company (LPO provider). When the LPO provider is based in another country, the practice is called offshoring and involves the practice of outsourcing any activity except those where personal presence or contact is required, e.g. appearances in court and face-to-face negotiations. When the LPO provider is based in the same country, the practice of outsourcing includes agency work and other services requiring a physical presence, such as court appearances. This process is one of the incidents of the larger movement towards outsourcing. The most commonly offered services have been agency work, document review, legal research and writing, drafting of pleadings and briefs, and patent services. The industry’s leading producers are QuisLex, Unitedlex and American Discovery, with revenues of 8.21%, 4.09% and 3.35%, respectively, in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) in China, including the following market information: China Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) companies in 2020 (%) The global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market size is expected to growth from US$ 10560 million in 2020 to US$ 72090 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

File Management, Intellectual Property Services, Legal Research Service China Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market, By End User, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2020 (%), Law Firm, Enterprise, Government, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, QuisLex, Unitedlex, American Discovery, Pangea3, Clutch Group, Integreon, CPA Global, Cobra Legal Solutions, Elevate Services, Infosys, Evalueserve, Amstar Litigation Support, Cogneesol

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market.

