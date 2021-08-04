Global License Management Software Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Flexera Software, Reprise Software, SafeNet

Software license management (SLM) is the active management and administration of software allocation, deployment, licensing and contractual obligations. License management encompasses managing the risks associated with software license compliance as well as the costs of acquiring software Software License Management. LM enables software publishers and intelligent device vendors to efficiently monetize their products, particularly for enterprise and networked deployments. Three key LM functions are: defining software versions and licensing rules (development); automating license issuance and invoicing (deployment); and ensuring that software is used in accordance with terms of a purchased license (enforcement). Global License Management Software main players are Flexera Software, SafeNet, Snow Software, Wibu Systems, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share above 65%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%. This report contains market size and forecasts of License Management Software in China, including the following market information: China License Management Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five License Management Software companies in 2020 (%) The global License Management Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 525 million in 2020 to US$ 935.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2027.

The China License Management Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the License Management Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China License Management Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China License Management Software Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Hardware-based Enforcement, Software-based & Cloud-based Enforcement China License Management Software Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

License Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), B2B Vendors, B2C Vendors, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies License Management Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies License Management Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Flexera Software, Reprise Software, SafeNet, Snow Software, Wibu Systems, Inishtech, Moduslink, Pace Anti-Piracy, Nalpeiron

