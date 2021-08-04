Global Licensed Merchandise Depth Research Report 2021| The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp.

In a merchandise license transaction, an artist, designer, trademark owner or celebrity (the “licensor”) grants a license to a manufacturer or retailer (the “licensee”) to manufacture and sell articles of merchandise which use the property that is the subject of the license, in exchange for a royalty from sales of those articles of merchandise. Typical licensed properties include artwork, characters, trademarks, celebrity names and likenesses, and book and movie titles. Licensed merchandise may include clothing, greeting cards, toys, games, housewares, jewelry, dinnerware, cosmetics and collectibles. In 2018, United States is the dominant market for licensed merchandise, accounting for 49.03% of global retail sales, followed by European Union (24.08%) and China (6.47%). This report contains market size and forecasts of Licensed Merchandise in China, including the following market information: China Licensed Merchandise Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Licensed Merchandise companies in 2020 (%) The global Licensed Merchandise market size is expected to growth from US$ 320550 million in 2020 to US$ 445060 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Licensed Merchandise market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Licensed Merchandise Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Licensed Merchandise Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Licensed Merchandise Market Segment Percentages,

Apparels, Toys, Accessories, Home Decoration, Software/Video Games, Food and Beverage, Others China Licensed Merchandise Market,

Licensed Merchandise Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Entertainment, Corporate Trademarks/Brand, Fashion, Sports, Others

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Licensed Merchandise revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Licensed Merchandise revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group, Authentic Brands Group, Universal Brand Development, Nickelodeon, Major League Baseball, IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company), Sanrio, Sequential Brands Group, Westinghouse, General Motors, National Basketball Association, Electrolux, National Football League, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, The Pokémon Company International, Procter & Gamble, Ferrari, Ralph Lauren, Mattel, Ford Motor Company, BBC Worldwide, The Hershey Company, Stanley Black & Decker, PGA Tour, National Hockey League, Sunkist Growers, WWE

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Licensed Merchandise market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Licensed Merchandise market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Licensed Merchandise markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Licensed Merchandise market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Licensed Merchandise market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Licensed Merchandise market.

