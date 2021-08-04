Global Light Field Depth Research Report 2021| Lytro, Avegant, FoVI 3D

The light field is a vector function that describes the amount of light flowing in every direction through every point in space. The space of all possible light rays is given by the five-dimensional plenoptic function, and the magnitude of each ray is given by the radiance. Michael Faraday was the first to propose (in an 1846 lecture entitled “Thoughts on Ray Vibrations”) that light should be interpreted as a field, much like the magnetic fields on which he had been working for several years. The phrase light field was coined by Andrey Gershun in a classic paper on the radiometric properties of light in three-dimensional space (1936). North America is the largest Light Field market with about 64% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 18% market share.The key manufacturers are Lytro, Avegant, FoVI 3D, Japan Display Inc (JDI), OTOY, Light Field Lab, Holografika, Lumii, Raytrix, Leia, NVIDIA, Toshiba, Ricoh Innovations etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 26% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Field in China, including the following market information: China Light Field Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Light Field companies in 2020 (%) The global Light Field market size is expected to growth from US$ 122.7 million in 2020 to US$ 297.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Light Field market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Light Field Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Light Field Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Light Field Market Segment Percentages,

Imaging Solution, Display China Light Field Market,

Light Field Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Health Care, Defense, Media, Building, Industry, Others

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Light Field revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Light Field revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Lytro, Avegant, FoVI 3D, Japan Display Inc (JDI), OTOY, Light Field Lab, Holografika, Lumii, Raytrix, Leia, NVIDIA, Toshiba, Ricoh Innovations

