Global Identity and Access Management Competition Situation 2021| Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

Identity and access management (IAM): Provide tools and governance model / processes to control access to information (specific applications below); Industry terms include biometrics, digital identity/security, authorized users, etc. Global Identity and Access Management key players include Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, etc. In terms of product, Cloud is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Telecommunication, followed by BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Identity and Access Management in China, including the following market information: China Identity and Access Management Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Identity and Access Management companies in 2020 (%) The global Identity and Access Management market size is expected to growth from US$ 15960 million in 2020 to US$ 43190 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Identity and Access Management market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Identity and Access Management Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Identity and Access Management Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Identity and Access Management Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cloud, Hybrid, On-Premise China Identity and Access Management Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Identity and Access Management Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Healthcare, Telecommunication, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Identity and Access Management revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Identity and Access Management revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies Inc, Google, Ping Identity Corporation, Centrify Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, Amazon, Okta, Onelogin Inc, Alibaba, Hitachi ID Systems, IDMWORKS

