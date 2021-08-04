Global Identity Resolution Software Competition Analysis 2021| Informatica, Signal, LiveRamp

Identity resolution software is used to help government and commercial businesses recognize the unique digital identity of individual customers so they can develop highly personalized campaigns to target them. Identity resolution is sometimes offered as a feature of other customer data management solutions, such as customer data platforms (CDP), data management platforms (DMP), and customer identity and access management software. By market size, USA and Europe has the majority of the identity resolution software market. All top companies, except Zeotap based in Germany, are headquartered in the states and Americas is also the largest consumption market in the world, which tooke up almost 70% of the whole global market. About 85% of the market focused on cloud based market, and the software is widely used in business and governments. This report contains market size and forecasts of Identity Resolution Software in China, including the following market information: China Identity Resolution Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Identity Resolution Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Identity Resolution Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 1043.6 million in 2020 to US$ 2072.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Identity Resolution Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cloud Based, Web Based China Identity Resolution Software Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Identity Resolution Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Large Enterprises, SMEs

Competitor Analysis

Key players include: Informatica, Signal, LiveRamp, Wunderkind (BounceX), Zeta Global, Neustar, Throtle, NetOwl, FullContact, Criteo, Zeotap, Infutor, FICO, Tapad, Amperity

