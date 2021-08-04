Exclusive Report on LED Lighting Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2027

Global LED Lighting Market By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), By Product (Lamps, Luminaires), By Application (Indoor, Outdoor) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the Global LED Lighting Market was valued at $ 44.4 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the LED Lighting market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that have impacted the growth of the market includes Rapid urbanization is going to occur.

Many parts of the world, particularly developing regions, have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people moving to cities, resulting in increased urbanization. As a result, the number of smart homes and residential complexes is rapidly increasing, resulting in the installation of LED lamps and luminaires at an ever-increasing rate. This has a direct impact on the number of shipments and revenue generated, which boosts the LED lighting market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the most extensive offer in terms of global lighting industry trends. Significant market development factors include falling LED lighting costs, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles of individuals, and an increase in the number of government initiatives to promote energy-saving lighting. Furthermore, the rapid advancement of the car lighting industry in the area fuels interest in the LED lighting system market.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global LED Lighting market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Signify Holding/ Philips Lighting

Cree Inc.

Osram

Digital Lumens Inc.

Acuity Brands

Eaton

GE Lighting

Nichia Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor

Zumtobel Group

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $ 44.4 Billion CAGR (2020 to 2027) 15.3% Market Segmentation End-Use, Product, and Application Companies profiled Signify Holding/ Philips Lighting, Cree Inc, Osram, Digital Lumens Inc, Acuity Brands, Eaton, GE Lighting, Nichia Corporation, Seoul Semiconductor, Zumtobel Group Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021 to 2027

The global LED Lighting Market is segmented based on End Use, Product, and Application. Based on End Use, the market is segmented as Lamps, Luminaires. Based on Product, the market is segmented as Lamps, Luminaires and based on the Application, the market is analyzed on Indoor, Outdoor.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global LED Lighting Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global LED Lighting Market

What is the CAGR of the global LED Lighting Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

