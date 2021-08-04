Optical Fiber Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2027

Global Optical Fiber Market By Mode Type (Single-Mode and Multi-Mode) By Optical Fiber Type (Plastics Optical Fiber and Glass Optical Fiber) By Industry Vertical (Telecom & IT, BFSI, Public Sector, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, and Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, The Global Optical Fiber Market was valued at $ 4,834.26 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Optical Fiber market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021

The major factor that has impacted the growth of the market includes Internet usage becomes more popular.

The internet is a global network of interconnected devices. Fiber optics serve as the internet’s backbone; optical fiber cables serve as the medium for transmitting data from one location to another. In 2018, 51.2 percent of the world’s population used the internet, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). In 2018, the number of internet users increased at a rate of around 45 percent. The growing importance of cloud computing, data transfer and storage, and IoT is propelling internet usage.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, the APAC fiber optics market is expected to be the largest. The region’s growing industrialization and infrastructure development have created enormous opportunities for the use of fiber optics across a wide range of applications in APAC. China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea are the major fiber optics markets in APAC. China is the world’s largest manufacturing hub, as well as one of the most populous in terms of internet users.

The global Optical Fiber market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Fujikura Ltd.

Finisar Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Tata Communications Ltd.

Finolex Cables Ltd.

General Cable Corporation

Reflex Photonics, Inc

The global Optical Fiber Market is segmented based on Mode Type, Optical Fiber Type, End User. Based on Mode Type, the market is segmented as Single-Mode and Multi-Mode, based on the Optical Fiber Type, the market is analyzed on Plastics Optical Fiber and Glass Optical Fiber. and based on the Industry Vertical, the market is analyzed on Telecom & IT, BFSI, Public Sector, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, and Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2027?

Key Players associated with the global Optical Fiber Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Optical Fiber Market

What is the CAGR of the global Optical Fiber Market from 2020 to 2027

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

