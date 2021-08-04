Global Identity Theft Protection Services Trends and Forecast 2021| NortonLifeLock, Experian, Equifax

Identity theft is a crime, a type of fraud in which an imposter steals individual information of another person (or a company) and uses it by pretending to be someone else in order to gain some benefit (e.g. money or goods). An identity theft can cause a victim both a financial and emotional damage and also a waste of time and energy needed to avoid consequences of the fraud. The identity theft can also affect companies, causing not only economic but also reputational damages (e.g. the imposter offers lower quality services compared to the ones offered by the original company). Moreover the companies are supposed to protect beyond themself, also their employees, clients and suppliers, and so they are responsible to damages caused to the third parties in a case of bad handling of their sensible data. Depending on a different country the fine for not proper handling such data could be very high. Therefore, in order to prevent that risk, the most important practices are the training of the employees about the risks and manners in which identity theft can be performed, and the countermeasures to adopt. Also it is advisable to have a good information system provided with adequate security and constantly updated. Identities are more valuable than ever. Identity theft protection helps protect potential victims of identity theft. Companies typically offer four different services: credit monitoring, expert support, insurance, and information surveillance via internet and public sources. Through these, companies are can detect identity theft, and mitigate the damage thereof. The industry is relatively fragment, the key brand include NortonLifeLock, Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, FICO, cxLoyalty, LexisNexis (RELX), Aura, Allstate, McAfee and son on. The top five players account for more than half of global share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Identity Theft Protection Services in China, including the following market information: China Identity Theft Protection Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Identity Theft Protection Services companies in 2020 (%) The global Identity Theft Protection Services market size is expected to growth from US$ 5383.8 million in 2020 to US$ 8590.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Identity Theft Protection Services market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Identity Theft Protection Services Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Identity Theft Protection Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Identity Theft Protection Services Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Credit Monitoring, ID Monitoring, Other Services China Identity Theft Protection Services Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Identity Theft Protection Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer, Enterprise

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Identity Theft Protection Services revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Identity Theft Protection Services revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, NortonLifeLock, Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, FICO, cxLoyalty, LexisNexis (RELX), Aura, Allstate, McAfee

