Global Income Protection Insurance Market Outlook (2021-2027)| Aviva, Legal & General, Fidelity Life

Income Protection Insurance (IPI) is an insurance policy, paying benefits to policyholders who are incapacitated and hence unable to work due to illness or accident. The main global Income Protection Insurance players include Generali, Allianz, AXA, AIG Life, etc. The top four Income Protection Insurance players account for approximately 20% of the total market. The UK is the largest consumer market for Income Protection Insurance, accounting for about 12%, followed by France and Italy. In terms of type, Long Term Income Protection Insurance is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Men, followed by Women. This report contains market size and forecasts of Income Protection Insurance in China, including the following market information: China Income Protection Insurance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Income Protection Insurance companies in 2020 (%) The global Income Protection Insurance market size is expected to growth from US$ 41920 million in 2020 to US$ 51210 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Income Protection Insurance market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Income Protection Insurance Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Income Protection Insurance Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Income Protection Insurance Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Short Term Income Protection Insurance, Long Term Income Protection Insurance China Income Protection Insurance Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Income Protection Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Men, Women

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Income Protection Insurance revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Income Protection Insurance revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Aviva, Legal & General, Fidelity Life, Royal London, VitalityLife, Generali, Allianz, AXA, LV= Liverpool Victoria, AIG Life

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Income Protection Insurance market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Income Protection Insurance market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Income Protection Insurance markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Income Protection Insurance market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Income Protection Insurance market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Income Protection Insurance market.

