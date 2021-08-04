Global Microreactor Technology Industry Analysis Report 2021| Corning, Chemtrix, Little Things Factory

Microreactor technology is a continuous flow process based on plug flow reactors. It requires minimal volume of reagents while offering rapid dynamic responses and robustness. The system allows excellent temperature control and efficient mixing procedures. A Microreactor is a device in which chemical reactions take place in a confinement with typical lateral dimensions below 1 mm; the most typical form of such confinement are microchannels. Microreactors are studied in the field of micro process engineering, together with other devices (such as micro heat exchangers) in which physical processes occur. The microreactor is usually a continuous flow reactor (contrast with/to a batch reactor). Microreactors offer many advantages over conventional scale reactors, including vast improvements in energy efficiency, reaction speed and yield, safety, reliability, scalability, on-site/on-demand production, and a much finer degree of process control. Asia Pacific is the largest market for microreactor technology with a market share of about 34%, followed by Europe with a market share of about 31%. Among these mature companies, Corning, Chemtrix, Little Things Factory and AM Technology are the leading manufacturers in the global microreactor Technology market, with approximately 30%, 14%, 11% and 9% market shares, respectively. This report contains market size and forecasts of Microreactor Technology in China, including the following market information: China Microreactor Technology Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Microreactor Technology companies in 2020 (%) The global Microreactor Technology market size is expected to growth from US$ 277.3 million in 2020 to US$ 877 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Microreactor Technology market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

By Type, 2020 (%)

Lab Use, Production Use China Microreactor Technology Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Microreactor Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Specialty Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Commodity Chemicals

Competitor Analysis

Key players include: Corning, Chemtrix, Little Things Factory, AM Technology, Soken Chemical & Engineering, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Microinnova Engineering, Nakamura Choukou, Uniqsis, YMC, Future Chemistry, Syrris, Vapourtec, Suzhou Wenhao

