Exclusive Report on RFID Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2027

Global RFID Market By Product Type (Tags, Reader, and Software), By Type (Passive and Active), By Frequency (Low, High, Ultra-High), By Applications (Retail, BFSI, Commercial, Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial, Government, Logistics, and Others) and By Geography – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Post COVID Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast from 2020 to 2027

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the Global RFID Market was valued at $ 13,584.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the RFID market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that have impacted the growth of the market includes Proliferation of technology

The level of technological advancements leading to significant use of smart cards, access control, and other NFC applications is an important factor influencing the RFID market. The use of various short-range wireless communications such as ZigBee and WiFi, and Ubiquitous Sensor Networks, will drive future demand for RFID systems.

Regional Analysis

Along with the growth in sectors such as healthcare and medicine, security systems, retail, government initiatives, and ongoing demand for cutting-edge technology, North America has dominated the RFID market. As a result, North America is expected to continue growing than any other region.

The global RFID market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Avery Dennison

Alien Technology

Applied Wireless

CAEN

Checkpoint Systems Inc

Impinj Inc

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Motorola Solutions

Savi Technology

Parameters Details Market Size (2019) $13,584.3 million CAGR (2020 to 2027) 13.6% Market Segmentation Product Type, Type, Frequency, and Application Companies profiled Avery Dennison, Alien Technology, Applied Wireless, CAEN, Checkpoint Systems Inc, Impinj Inc, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Motorola Solutions, Savi Technology Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2019 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021 to 2027

The global RFID market is segmented based on Product Type, Type, Frequency, and Application. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented as Tags, Reader, and Software, based on Type, the market is segmented as Passive and Active, based on Frequency, the market is segmented as Low, High, Ultra-High and based on the Application, the market is analyzed on Retail, BFSI, Commercial, Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial, Government, Logistics, and Others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global RFID Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global RFID Market

What is the CAGR of the global RFID Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

