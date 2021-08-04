Global Military Virtual Training Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| L-3 Link Simulation and Training, Boeing, CAE Inc

Traditional military virtual training is mainly flight simulators with training missions including how to fly in battle, how to recover in an emergency, how to coordinate air support with ground operations, etc. Nowadays the virtual reality technology is gradually used in the military virtual training. In virtual reality military training, a computer-generated environment simulates reality by means of interactive devices that send and receive information and are worn as goggles, headsets, gloves, or body suits. They are more cost savings. The major players in global Military Virtual Training market include L-3 Link Simulation and Training, Boeing, CAE Inc, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 55% shares of the global market. North America is the main market, and occupies about 60% of the global market. Traditional Military Virtual Training is the main type, with a share over 95%. Flight Simulation is the main application, which holds a share about 50%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Virtual Training in China, including the following market information: China Military Virtual Training Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Military Virtual Training companies in 2020 (%) The global Military Virtual Training market size is expected to growth from US$ 10590 million in 2020 to US$ 12280 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Military Virtual Training market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Military Virtual Training Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Military Virtual Training Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Military Virtual Training Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Traditional Military Virtual Training, Virtual Reality Based Military Training China Military Virtual Training Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Military Virtual Training Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Flight Simulation, Battlefield Simulation, Medic Training (Battlefield), Vehicle Simulation, Virtual Boot Camp

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Military Virtual Training revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Military Virtual Training revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, L-3 Link Simulation and Training, Boeing, CAE Inc, FlightSafety International, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Cubic Corporation, Rheinmetall Defence, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Virtual Reality Media

