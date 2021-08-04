Global Misting Systems Market Competition Situation 2021| H.IKEUCHI&CO.,LTD., Cloudburst Misting Systems

Misting Systems are one of the most effective and efficient methods available for cooling open outdoor areas such as patios or large indoor areas such as warehouses. They are also used for: dust suppression, order control, special effects, and several other residential and commercial applications. When people refer to misting, they are referring to a mist line system. These systems deliver water under low, medium, or high pressure to special nozzles that atomize the water into very small particles. The higher the pressure (up to 1000 psi) the smaller the particle size, which in turn means better evaporation and cooling. These systems can also be used in conjunction with fans to add to the cooling effect of any residential of commercial mist install. There are low pressure DIY mist kits that you can just hook up to you water faucet and be misting your patio in minutes. High pressure spray systems are commonly used in commercial and industrial applications. These use pumps to increase the pressure to 1000 PSI. This atomizes the mist particles to 5 microns, allowing the mist to evaporate more quickly, resulting in better cooling and dust removal in any climate. Global Misting Systems key players include H.IKEUCHI&CO.,LTD., Cloudburst Misting Systems, Inc., MistAmerica, Orbit Irrigation, Aero Mist, Mist Cooling, Inc., Universal Fog Systems, Inc., Shenzhen Raychow EPC Technology, etc. Global top eight manufacturers hold a share about 5%. China is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 45 percent. In terms of product, High Pressure Systems is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Public Environment & Horticulture, followed by Industrial Area. This report contains market size and forecasts of Misting Systems in China, including the following market information: China Misting Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Misting Systems companies in 2020 (%) The global Misting Systems market size is expected to growth from US$ 1192 million in 2020 to US$ 1500.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Misting Systems market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Misting Systems Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Misting Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Misting Systems Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Low Pressure Systems, High Pressure Systems China Misting Systems Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Misting Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Public Environment & Horticulture, Industrial Area, Agriculture & Animal Husbandry, Others (including home, entertainment, etc.)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Misting Systems revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Misting Systems revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, H.IKEUCHI&CO.,LTD., Cloudburst Misting Systems, Inc., MistAmerica, Orbit Irrigation, Aero Mist, Mist Cooling, Inc., Universal Fog Systems, Inc., Shenzhen Raychow EPC Technology

