Global LIMS Market Share and Growth 2021| LabWare, Thermo Fisher, LabVantage Solutions

A laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a software system developed to support laboratory operations. This software system can track specimens and workflows, aggregate data for research or business intelligence purposes, and ensure laboratory operations are compliant with various standards and regulations. Laboratory information management systems are also known as laboratory management systems (LMS). The top four players of glabal LIMS include LabWare, Thermo Fisher, LabVantage Solutions and STARLIMS Corporation, with about 80% market shares. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. This report contains market size and forecasts of LIMS in China, including the following market information: China LIMS Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five LIMS companies in 2020 (%) The global LIMS market size is expected to growth from US$ 639.4 million in 2020 to US$ 948.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

The China LIMS market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the LIMS Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China LIMS Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China LIMS Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

On-premise LIMS, Cloud-based LIMS, Remotely Hosted LIMS China LIMS Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

LIMS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Research and Development Lab, Analytical Services Lab, Manufacturing Lab, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies LIMS revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies LIMS revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, LabWare, Thermo Fisher, LabVantage Solutions, STARLIMS Corporation, PerkinElmer, Genologics, Promium, Core Informatics, LabLynx, Autoscribe Informatics, Khemia Software, LabLogic Systems, Computing Solutions, Novatek International, Chemware, CloudLIMS

